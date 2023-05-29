Watch: Venice's Grand Canal turns phosphorescent green

Gondoliers could be seen punting through the phosphorescent waters, while tourists took photographs of the green lagoon from the Rialto Bridge up and along part of the Canal.
The authorities in Venice are trying to discover how the waters of the Grand Canal turned bright green.
