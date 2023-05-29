Real Madrid 1-1 Man City: Guardiola On Verge Of Champions League Final

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Jr. gave us a thrilling Champions League Semi-Final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City.
But does Guardiola have one foot in the final, and is City's famous treble becoming a reality?
Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Jr. gave us a thrilling Champions League Semi-Final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City.
But does Guardiola have one foot in the final, and is City's famous treble becoming a reality?
Pep Guardiola has guided Manchester City into the Champions League final after demolishing Real Madrid 4-0. But the secret to the..
city na final