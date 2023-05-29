Rescue Vessel Pulls Almost 600 Migrants From Overcrowded Boat off Italy Coast
Rescue Vessel Pulls Almost 600 Migrants From Overcrowded Boat off Italy Coast

Nearly 600 migrants were rescued off the coast of Italy by a vessel operated by the charity Doctors without Borders.

The group came to their rescue after receiving a distress signal.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.