5 LGBTQ+ Books to Read for Pride Month

5 LGBTQ+ Books to Read for Pride Month.

1.

'Once a Girl, Always a Boy,' by Jo Ivester.

Ivester chronicles her son's transition from female to male through childhood and adulthood.

2.

'Save Yourself,' by Cameron Esposito.

Esposito, a queer stand-up comic and actress, recounts her experience growing up gay in a devout Catholic home.

3.

'Untamed,' by Glennon Doyle.

This memoir tells the story of how the motivational speaker divorced her husband, came out to her family and found love with Olympic soccer player Abby Wambach.

4.

'Real Life,' by Brandon Taylor.

'Real Life' tells the story of introverted, gay black graduate student Wallace as he navigates a Midwestern university consumed by racism and homophobia.

5.

'Good Boy,' by Jennifer Finney Boylan.

Boylan, a columnist for 'The New York Times,' wrote this memoir about her gender transition while sharing her life with seven different dogs who were by her side at pivotal moments.

Everything I know about love I learned from dogs, Jennifer Finney Boylan, via 'Good Boy'