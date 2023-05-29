Sidhu Moose Wala Death Anniversary: Know all about the legendary singer | Oneindia News

A year after the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, his legacy continues and so does the controversy around his death.

At the peak of his musical career, Moose Wala was gunned down exactly a year to this day by six armed shooters barely some kilometres from his house in Mansa district.

Even as his fans continue to mourn his death, the distraught parents are yet to accept claims that justice has been served.

On his death anniversary, hundreds have converged at his ancestral Moosa village to remember him.

#SidhuMooseWala #SidhuMooseWalaDeathAnniversary #RIPMooseWala ~PR.154~GR.125~GR.125~