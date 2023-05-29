Delhi Sahil Sakshi Case: Understanding the Psychology of killers | Delhi Horror | Oneindia News

Hello All!

Today one more incident in Delhi has left us shocked.

A 16-year old girl Sakshi met a horrific death after her unfortunate Murder by the hands of a young boy Sahil.

After hearing about such incidents, we as the general public cannot help but think about what actually goes on in the minds of these people.

Today we have with us Dr Mantosh Kumar, SENIOR CONSULTANT MENTAL HEALTH & BEHAVIOURAL SCIENCES, Psychiatry at Fortis Gurugram.

Hello and welcome sir.

#DelhiCrime #DelhiMurder #Sahil #Sakshi #PsychologyKiller ~PR.152~PR.100~HT.178~GR.124~