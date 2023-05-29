20230529 Monday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Memorial Day!!

Today's Headline Skim News: {Monday: More Accurate Headline-Grassroots Avoids Target Stores Over Pushing Kids Sex Clothing, Russia Missiles Alaska, Drunk Father Tapes Pacifier in Baby Mouth- TSA Considers for Plane Flights?

Kidding, DeSantis Woke Military, USA Cruise Ship Trashed in Storm, Dumb College Money Creates Dumb Students, Argentina Soccer?

No One Cares!, USA Bad Budget-Vote No, Kohls Next with Woke Babies, Dianne Feinstein Kamala Harris are Cognitive Peers?, Weather in Philippines, Canada Wildfire, Train Kills Kids, Iowa Old Building Falls, Old Murder Story, DeSantis Meets Families Who Trash Trump-Hand Picked Hater Crowd?, Confusion-Veteran Uses China's TikTok?

Why?, Families Lives More Important Than Singles?

Singles Haters!, ... and so much more Click Bait!} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.