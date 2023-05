πŸ”΅ Standing As Believers For Freedom | Noon Prayer Watch | 5/29/2023

Today we want to look at how we as believers can stand for freedom for the price paid by those who died to give us the freedoms we have today.

We take a look at several personal testimonies and experiences from several veterans who tell us their stories.

Then we cover the cost paid by those in the pulpit for standing for freedom during the founding of this nation as an example for us all