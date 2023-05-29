Watch: Ethnic Serbs clash with police in northern Kosovo as tensions rise

Ethnic Serbs clashed with police again in northern Kosovo over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors who they say are 'illegal and illegitimate.'
Ethnic Serbs clashed with police again in northern Kosovo over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors who they say are 'illegal and illegitimate.'
Tensions between ethnic Serbs and Albanians are escalating in Kosovo after Pristina deployed heavy police forces to install new..
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has placed the country’s army on full combat alert and has ordered its units to move closer to..