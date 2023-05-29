⚡️📣Pay Back For Bakhmut? Attack Destroys Lives In Key City. Russia Ukraine War (Special Report)⚡️📣

Residential area in Yasinovataya (near Donetsk) hammered by what appeared to be and purportedly Western supplied 155mm shells fired by Ukrainian forces from the Avdeevka area.

Witnesses say it is Ukraine's "Payback" for Russia taking control of Bakhmut / Artemovsk?

In this report we travel to Yasinovataya and see that Ukraine has opened fire on a residential area of Yasinovataya destroying many apartment buildings with what appeared to be (purportedly) and witnesses said Western supplied 155mm shells.

Seems after Russia taking control of Bakhmut / Artemovsk Ukraine is again increasing their attacks on civilian areas.

Comment what you think needs to happen here.

Special Report Filmed May 23 2023