America's Slow Decline & The Rise Of The BRICS | Matthew Piepenburg

We're heading into a dark and painful recession, says Matthew Piepenburg.

This is happening at the same time as the BRICS nations are making efforts to move away from the US dollar.

These nations recently eclipsed the G7 in combined GDP based on purchasing power parity.

Piepenburg expects continued inflation despite the Fed's rate hikes and points to gold as wealth preservation amid dedollarization and recession.