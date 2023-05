Lady G Pushes For More Americans To Die On Memorial Weekend | WEF Warns Of Cyber Attack | Ep 564

As we celebrate Memorial Day and honor those brave souls who gave it all for this country, Lady Lindsey Graham was overseas in Kyiv kissing the ring of Volodymyr Zelensky and pushing us further into war.

Plus, Klaus Schwab is warning of a massive cyber attack, a debt deal was reached and Ken Paxton is out in Texas.