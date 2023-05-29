Eddie Howe's Genius Change That Made Newcastle A Champions League Team

Newcastle United have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.
But after a mid-season wobble that saw them slip out of the top 4, Eddie Howe made a small but vital adjustment to their tactics that put them back on track.
“It is still so far away,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who hasn’t talked about his team’s Champions League chances...