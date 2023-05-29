Omaha area veterans and members of Congress mark Memorial Day

A wide variety of events held around the metro area honored fallen soldiers, those who lost family members in service, and all those who have fought to protect freedom.
A wide variety of events held around the metro area honored fallen soldiers, those who lost family members in service, and all those who have fought to protect freedom.
Memorial Day , by the Numbers.
These stats were provided
by WalletHub.
45 million veterans, have served during..
ViewPresident Joe Biden lauded the sacrifice of generations of U.S. troops who died fighting for their country as he marked..