Morning Manna - May 29, 2023

The Holy Bible contains wonderful stories in both the Old Covenant and New Covenant ages of God providing miracle supplies for His people.

Our lesson today comes from 1 Kings Chapter 17.

Dr. Raymond Burkhart is here to help me teach some of the wonderful lessons of faith that are in this great Old Testament story about a single mom and her son who were quickly running out of food and hope during a famine.

Doc will start the lesson by reading 1 Kings 17:1-7.