WOKE Company FIRES Employees For INSANE Reason | Guest: Gavin Wax

Slightly Offensive presents: Nightly Offensive Livestream.

Popular clothing company LuLulemon fired their employees for reporting a robbery in the store, said it didn't follow company policy.

So why are companies so backwards today?

What is fueling this woke zeitgeist and how do we stop it?

We are going to be exploring the woke mind virus today, its origins, and why it won't be dying any time soon.

Later in the show we have Gavin Wax on who was fired publicly by The Babylon bee for a reason that might shock you!