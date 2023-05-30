The new Opel Corsa Electric Design Preview

The new Opel Corsa is coming – and it's coming this year still.

Even bolder, even more emotional, even more intuitive to operate and with completely new electric and hybrid drives, the newcomer will take Opel’s traditional strong offer in the small car segment to the next level.

The new Corsa delights with its new design including the characteristic Opel Vizor brand face at the front and the Opel lettering placed confidently in the middle of the rear.

State-of-the-art technologies make driving more relaxed.

As an option, the new Corsa offers a fully digital cockpit based on Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies1 with new, intuitive infotainment and an up to 10-inch colour touchscreen.

The glare-free Intelli-Lux LED® matrix light, which the Corsa brought to the small car segment in 2019, is also even better and more precise – now with 14 LED elements.

And the latest interpretation of the small car bestseller boasts high-tech under the bonnet, too.

The Corsa Electric now also comes with more power and an improved battery enabling a range of up to 402 kilometres according to WLTP2.

The other drives are also a real novelty.

The Corsa is the first Opel model that will be available as a hybrid with a 48-volt system.

The new Corsa thus offers customers a choice of drives, from purely battery-electric to hybrid to highly efficient combustion engines, which is unrivalled in this segment.

“The Opel Corsa has been a bestseller for more than 40 years.

In the past two years it was also the best-selling small car in Germany and in 2021 the best-selling car overall in the United Kingdom.

For us, this success is a confirmation of our work and provides additional motivation to do even better going forward.

The new Corsa is even more modern, even more emotional, and better.

With its stunning design, state-of-the-art technologies from higher segments and new, locally emission-free electric and hybrid technology, we want to inspire customers and show them what they can expect from a small car today,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.