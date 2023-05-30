Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt Defends Deion Sanders & Debates Jason Whitlock on NIL | Ep 455

When Deion Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado, he brought his luggage — and his baggage.

Former Buffs quarterback and Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt joins “Fearless” to discuss the controversy surrounding Coach Prime, Klatt’s alma mater, and the NCAA transfer portal.

Do those critical of Deion’s unvarnished approach have a point, or is he just using the system?

No other rule change has affected college athletics like name, image, and likeness, but is that a good thing?

Jason and Joel debate the cost and unintended consequences of the current NIL package.