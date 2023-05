GOALKEEPER WARS - MaKayla LaGarde vs. Arthur Satamian CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Highlights of the 2023 GOALKEEPER WARS Championship Match between MAKAYLA LAGARDE VS.

ARTHUR SATAMIAN.

This event was hosted by the American Soccer Academy in collaboration with Porterazo Goalkeeper Gloves.

The Winner of this match was awarded a 1 YEAR GLOVE SPONSORSHIP FROM PORTERAZO!!

Check it out!