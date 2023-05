The HARDEST Slaps From Slap Fighting Championship

Slap Fighting Championship brings the most exciting names in slap fighting to the world's biggest stage, including Vasiliy Dumpling Kamotsky, Dawid “Zales” Zalewsky, Adam "Arnold" Lubczyńsk (bodybuilder), Armwrestler Marek "Maras" Neryng, Esmeralda Godlewska, female bodybuilder Monika "Waldek" Rozmuz-Quandt and female boxer Aleksandra "Cyganka" Jaworska, and many more!