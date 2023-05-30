Daznez – Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse (live @ the bbc)

Now released in full, please download, stream, share & play everywhere: https://open.spotify.com/album/7dv7wG84xhCD6umka2EfNn https://music.apple.com/us/album/we-are-the-99-single/1596300088?ls=1 https://www.deezer.com/album/273663052 https://soundcloud.com/daznez/we-are-the-99 https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhqrazKqAlyn/ Performance from 2014, hello to all those discovering it in 2020 as the NWO edges ever closer.

LYRICS:

Download here - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0749BCK1H/ or here - https://itunes.apple.com/uk/album/last-days-of-babylon/id1263879863 or email me for a CD daz@uymail.com LYRICS: you can stick your new world order up your arse x2 - you can stick your new world order, where the sun don't shine but ought to..

- singing we are the 99% x2 - singing we are the ninety, together we are mighty..

- the queen'll be arrested in her dressing gown x2 - the queen'll be arrested in her, 'cos she is such a sinner..

- we'll be singing we're the 99% x2 - we'll be singing we're the ninety, together we are mighty..

- you can stick your fracking drilling up your arse x2 it's all our land you're killing.

Singing we are the 99%..

There'll be blue skies when the chemtrails are all gone x2 - there'll be blue skies when the chemtrails, and their evil plan fails..

- singing we are the 99% you can stick your poison vaccines up your arse - you can stick your tv programs up your arse - you can stick your gmo foods, and we ain't gonna go school - stick your georgia guidestones up your arse - singing we are the 99%..

- oh i'd rather be a human than a slave x2 - oh i'd rather be a human, and don't you know that you can?..

- singing we are the 99% you can stick your new world order up your arse..

