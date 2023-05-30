If you forget you're filled with love, your mind is lost - it can't find it's way home

When you lose love for yourself, that's when you lose your mind.

Here's why.

Your Heart is in essence at its full potential a Love Palace.

It's supposed to be this glorious Love Palaces that houses your mind.

That your mind can explore with excitement and inspiration.

But your heart can't fulfill its role as love palace if its full of hate, fear, confusion, jealousy, greed, insecurity, etc.

And your mind is not very comfortable or fully present if the Palace is a cluttered mess.

This causes annihilation and loneliness.

Home for your mind is LITERALLY where your heart is.

And a homeless mind doesn't know how to mind its own business because it doesn't even have a business to mind.