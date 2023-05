Makeshift clinic provides care in war-torn Sudan

At a clinic within a small school in Omdurman, a northern suburb of Sudan's capital Khartoum, doctor Mohammed al-Taher and local volunteers tend to the wounded and the sick with a few boxes of medicine and whatever resources they can find.

Six weeks of war has taken its toll on Sudan's already fragile health service - according to the doctors' union, three quarters of hospitals in combat zones are out of service.