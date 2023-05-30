NVIDIA Directors Sell 27,000 Shares In the Last Week

NVIDIA directors sell 27,000 shares, so are we looking at pump and dump or is this just about profit taking?

Is has been reported that Two fresh insider sales show that those within the company are seeing the recent high as a good opportunity to take some profits.

Filings aggregated on Finviz show two directors, Mark Perry and Dawn Hudson, have sold off shares in the last week.

Hudson sold 7,500 NVDA shares at $230.40 for a profit of over $1.7 million.

Perry sold a much larger stake of 20,000 shares at a price of $236.37 for a profit of over $4.7 million.

As it stands now, Hudson and Perry hold 90,350 and 140,000 shares, respectively.