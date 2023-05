PM: Govt given thousands of docs to Johnson Covid inquiry

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insists the government is co-operating with the Covid inquiry, which has asked the government to disclose Boris Johnson's unredacted WhatsApp messages and diaries authored during the pandemic.

The PM said the government hadalready handed over "tens of thousands of documents" pertaining to the investigation.

Report by Alibhaiz.

