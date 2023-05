The Morning Rush (8:30a - 10:00a EDT) | Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, for the God Emperor! | Episode 5

I really can't tell you what's going on in the story.

Too busy krak'ing Chaos Termies like pinatas.

Even so, this game is sheer joy and I can't wait to Gallagher some more cultists.

Here's a tarp, you're in the splash zone on Tuesday's the Morning Rush!