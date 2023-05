RISE UP 5.30.23 @9am: KNOWING VS BELIEF!

RISE UP Ep.#118!

Today we will discuss the difference between knowing and believing.

The two sound the same but they are not.

We will also be discussing other verses that have been omitted out of new translations and the warning in Revelation to those who commit this disgusting act.

All that and more on today's episode.

Please share like crazy and help me spread the #gospelnotgossip