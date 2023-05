Daredevil Lands Dream Job By Skydiving To Request Work

A Florida man landed his dream job after skydiving out of a plane with a cardboard sign to ask for work.

Chris Serrano filmed himself jumping out of a plane with a note that read “Open4Work.” He posted the clip on LinkedIn with the caption, “I got laid off last week.

So I will be freefalling until I find a new gig - literally.”