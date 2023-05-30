How To Be Better at Apologizing

Did you miss your partner's event?

Maybe you hurt their feelings accidentally?.

The art of apologizing is dependent on the words we use, our tone and our demeanor.

Here's how to be better at apologizing to the ones you love.

Don't Be Defensive.

So you've made a mistake and are feeling defensive, but experts say not to let that fuel your apology.

Be sincere.

Never say, "I'm sorry, you were offended.".

It's just so horrific to do something wrong and then to fail to acknowledge that you've hurt or upset somebody.

, Jodi Smith, etiquette expert, Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, via 'Best Life'.

No Excuses.

Don't offer your partner flimsy apologies.

Avoid language like "I'm sorry I said that, but you caused me to react like that.".

Instead, try something like, "I'm sorry I said that.

I should not have reacted like that.".

Take Responsibility .

Experts say there is no accountability when you're deflecting blame.

It essentially allows the apologizer to blame the apologizee.

Don't point fingers.

Swallow your pride and acknowledge when you've been wrong