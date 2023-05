Johnny Depp suffers ankle injury, canceles his band concert, Shares an apology note | Oneindia News

Hollywood Actor Johnny Depp has said that he has fractured his ankle and has been advised by medical professionals to 'avoid any and all activity for the moment'.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Johnny shared a note saying that the injury 'began as a hairline break'.

