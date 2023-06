How do we change? - Alan Campbell

I would like to confess that I've been divisive.

I have been arrogant, I have been cutting and demanding, and impatient, and unloving, and unkind.

First of all, praise God that you can see that in yourself.

Right?

Praise God you can see that in yourself!

Why would I praise God for seeing sin, because you are a mess?

More dangerous is the person who doesn't see it.

Imagine someone who's like this and doesn't see it, that's terrifying.