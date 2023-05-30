Behind the Headlines: Polarizing Brands, SoCal Baptisms & Christian Media's future | Shawn Bolz Show

On today's Shawn Bolz Show we're looking into polarizing companies, from political beer brands to Target's Pride clothing line for kids.

We'll celebrate the 5000 baptisms after a week-long festival of unity among churches in So-Cal.

Also I am back from the religious broadcasters event and here to tell you that Christian media is emerging stronger then it has ever been but how Biden has put Christian media groups on his terrorist and radical watch list with a plan to support groups who will train college students that the right is the most dangerous people group in America.

Then I have a guest interview who is going to tell you a very unknown loophole they are using to train kids in Christianity in public schools around the nation during school hours!