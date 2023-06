Boycotting Target Is Now Being Labeled "Economic Terrorism" | Dems Want No More Oil In US | Ep 565

Joe Biden refused to answer from Peter Doocy about pardoning President Trump, a talking head on MSNBC says conservatives boycotting Target is economic terrorism and a Dem representative wants drilling for oil in the U.S. to stop completely.

Plus, the Canadian parliament is disgustingly weak, China won't meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and RFK Jr. just sided with the war in Ukraine.