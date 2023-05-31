A LifeMinute with House Music Icon Crystal Waters

Crystal Waters has been called one of the most successful and influential dance music artists in history.

The multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer took over the dance music scene with her 1991 signature smash, "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless).'

In 1994, she turned out another sensation, "100% Pure Love," which held strong on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for almost a year, making it one of the longest charting songs.

She boasts 12 No.

1 Hits from 15 Top 10 Hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Her music has been sampled and covered by T.I., Mary Mary, Pitbull, Alicia Keys, G-Eazy, and many more.

Still going strong more than 30 years later, Crystal hosts the monthly podcast 'I Am House Radio" and a SiriusXM radio show.

She also is still cranking out new music with two recent singles, '2B Luv' and "Love One Another," featuring Soul Central and Robin S.

The house music legend stopped by the LifeMinute studios to tell us all about her latest tour and new music, including an upcoming album.

This is a LifeMinute with Crystal Waters.