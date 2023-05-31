How Does the Stock Market Work? (Stocks, Exchanges, IPOs, and More)

Let's take a look at all of the complexities concerning how the stock market works.

Get a free stock with WeBull: https://bit.ly/2tBxZYv Get a free stock with Robinhood: https://bit.ly/3pLu9Gr Have cryptocurrency taxes to file?

Get free access to Ledgible Crypto Tax: https://bit.ly/3qG4c9b We'll both get 100 tickets to win up to $10,000,000 when you download Yotta Savings!

Just sign up with code WXA78JF3 or tap this link: https://withyotta.page.link/bu1VaWQiy... Get $20 of stock by signing up for Stash!

Https://get.stash.com/trevor_9g011q4 Learn how Mortgage-backed securities work!

• What are Mortgage... Investing in the stock market can seem like a scary prospect for a generation of young adults that have 2 cents in their pocket and a 100,000 dollar loan for a degree they don't use.

But when it's done right, you can take that 2 cents, turn it into three cents, and well, that's more than you had yesterday – and isn't that the goal?

In all seriousness, the stock market is often perceived as a big scary abyss of money that eats unsuspecting investors alive and is the path to a magnitude of wealth for those that understand it.

While those perceptions can be true, understanding the stock market and succeeding in making money with it is far easier than you might expect.

In order to understand the stock market, let's take a look at all of its facets.

All images and videos courtesy of the creative commons or used in accordance with fair use laws.

For questions or concerns, please use the contact section on our channel Music: I Am Running Down the Long Hallway of Viewmont Elementary by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...) Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/honor/ Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/ Divider by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...) Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/divider/ Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/ Brittle Rille - Reunited by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...) Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-... Artist: http://incompetech.com/