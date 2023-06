The Morning Rush (8:30a - 10:00a EDT) | Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, for the God Emperor! | Episode 5

Yeehaw, pilgrims!

Take off yer 10-gallon helmet and saddle on up to the space bar, 'cause I've got a tale to tell you.

So there I was, just me, my bolter, and the Emperor's Will, right?

And you know them Chaos boys?

Yeah, millions of them.

Just me.

Now let me tell you what... You know what... instead of me tellin', why don't you pony on over to today's... The Morning Rush, and get you some second hand experience.