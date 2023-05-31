Heat’s Tyler Herro, working his way back from hand surgery

Heat guard Tyler Herro, who has been sidelined since sustaining a fractured right hand in the Heat’s playoff opener, said late Monday night that he hopes to return to play at some point in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Asked about a report by TNT’s Chris Haynes that he’s targeting a return in Game 3 in Miami, which would be June 7, Herro said: “We’ll see.

I don’t know.” The NBA Finals begin Thursday in Denver; Game 2 will be Sunday, also in Denver.

After Herro had surgery on the hand, the Heat said he would miss a minimum of six weeks.

This past Sunday — a day before Game 7 of the Celtics series — marked the six-week mark.