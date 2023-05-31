An Airline Now Wants To Know Your Weight Before You Board and For a Good Reason
An Airline Now Wants To Know Your Weight Before You Board and For a Good Reason

Before you travel you need to make sure you’ve got everything you need and that all of your liquids are in 3.4 ounces or less.

But now one airline wants to also check your weight before you board.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.