UNGOVERNED 5.31.23 @10am: IT IS TIME TO HOLD FBI DIRECTOR WRAY IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS!

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer announces that the Committee will be taking the necessary steps to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in Contempt of Congress over a refusal of a Congressional Subpoena.

We will call the House Oversight Committee LIVE on the SHOW.

Call the HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE HERE: 202.225.5074.

GOP Rep Nancy Mace calls Biden/McCarthy Debt Deal "Unacceptable." Target and Kohls both go woke, and both donate HEAVILY to group that promotes child sex changes.

Trans activists are using new tactics to push back over boycotts of woke marketing decisions.

Has Chick-Fil-A gone WOKE with new DEI Hire?

"GIANT" food stores are closing supermarket locations due to rising crime.

The NUNN REPORT has had his account suspended on "Free Speech" Twitter.