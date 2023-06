Shocking moment driver parks on pedestrian crossing so he can go to Tesco

The grey Audi was spotted by annoyed residents in Manchester's Deansgate area on Sunday (May 28) after they realised the car had been in that position for a while.

The short clip shows the Audi parked sideways on the road covering up a pedestrian crossing and bike lane.

A few seconds later, a man is seen sauntering towards the car with what looks like a drink in his hand.

