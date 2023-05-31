Chris Christie to Announce Presidential Bid Next Week

Chris Christie to Announce , Presidential Bid Next Week.

The former governor of New Jersey intends to announce his 2024 candidacy on June 6 in New Hampshire, CNN reports.

The news comes after a group of Christie's supporters, called Tell It Like It Is, launched a super PAC to support an anticipated bid for the White House.

Tell It Like It Is also created a website to promote Christie and said his participation within the GOP debate would , "ensure our party engages in the robust, direct, truth-telling conversation we need to start winning again.".

Among the group's leadership team are Bill Palatucci from the RNC, former U.S. Sen.

Jeff Chiesa and former U.S. Rep.

Susan Brooks.

.

Among the group's leadership team are Bill Palatucci from the RNC, former U.S. Sen.

Jeff Chiesa and former U.S. Rep.

Susan Brooks.

.

Among the group's leadership team are Bill Palatucci from the RNC, former U.S. Sen.

Jeff Chiesa and former U.S. Rep.

Susan Brooks.

.

Christie also ran for president in 2016.

He reportedly views himself as the only GOP candidate who can compete with Trump while simultaneously swaying enough independents to steal the general election from President Biden.

If it turns out that I’m on a debate stage in August of this year and Donald Trump decides to be on it, you can be sure that we’ll have some exchanges that I hope will be illuminating to the public about both him and me, Chris Christie, speaking at an April 2023 event in Washington, via CNN.

Other Republicans who have announced their candidacies include Gov.

Ron DeSantis, Sen.

Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Other Republicans who have announced their candidacies include Gov.

Ron DeSantis, Sen.

Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Other Republicans who have announced their candidacies include Gov.

Ron DeSantis, Sen.

Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Larry Elder, former South Carolina Gov.

Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov.

Asa Hutchinson.

.

Larry Elder, former South Carolina Gov.

Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov.

Asa Hutchinson.

.

Larry Elder, former South Carolina Gov.

Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov.

Asa Hutchinson.