Blinken urges China to 'open lines of communication' after plane incident

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on Beijing for a greater communication after last week's close encounter between a US and Chinese jet, one he blames on the Chinese pilot.

"It is so important that we have regular, open lines of communication including, by the way, between our defence ministers," Blinken tells reporters on a visit to Sweden, after the United States said China declined talks with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.