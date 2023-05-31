MOODY 5.31.23 @4pm: WOKE COMPANIES GET CANCELED (FINAL EPISODE OF MOODY)
Well Moody Mafia, this is our last and final episode of &quot;Moody with Isabella&quot;.

It&apos;s been amazing getting to know you all and I want to thank you, Jeremy, and the entire LFA family for welcoming me in with open arms. Don&apos;t worry, this won&apos;t be the last you see of me!

I&apos;ll be focusing on my family and baby to come, as well as on my YouTube channel which you can find here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTc8Tg5XKp0Oqh5gGiW-ppA.

Make sure you follow me on all my social media platforms to keep following what I&apos;m doing!

I will miss you all dearly!