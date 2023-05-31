MOODY 5.31.23 @4pm: WOKE COMPANIES GET CANCELED (FINAL EPISODE OF MOODY)

Well Moody Mafia, this is our last and final episode of "Moody with Isabella".

It's been amazing getting to know you all and I want to thank you, Jeremy, and the entire LFA family for welcoming me in with open arms. Don't worry, this won't be the last you see of me!

I'll be focusing on my family and baby to come, as well as on my YouTube channel which you can find here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTc8Tg5XKp0Oqh5gGiW-ppA.

Make sure you follow me on all my social media platforms to keep following what I'm doing!

I will miss you all dearly!