Putin Vows Retaliation For Drone Attack | McCarthy Loses Negotiation To Dementia Patient | Ep 566

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed retaliation for the latest drone strikes in Russia.

Plus, things are heating up on the hill as Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy bent over for the democrats and some House Republicans are not happy about it, DeSantis kicked off his campaign in Iowa and Trump made another questionable move with regards to Kayleigh McEnany