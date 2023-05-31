Amazon Workers Stage Protest Over Layoffs and Surging Emissions

Amazon Workers , Stage Protest Over Layoffs , and Surging Emissions.

'Wired' reports that Amazon's corporate workers have staged a walkout just one month after being ordered to return to the office.

'Wired' reports that Amazon's corporate workers have staged a walkout just one month after being ordered to return to the office.

Over 1,000 employees took part in a rally outside of the company's Seattle headquarters, while protests in other cities were expected to bring participation to over 2,000.

'Wired' reports that employees are standing up against the company's return-to-office mandate, as well as underwhelming progress on its Climate Pledge.

In recent years, Amazon has faced a series of protests and walkouts.

.

In February, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that workers must return to the office for a minimum of three days a week starting on May 1.

.

In February, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that workers must return to the office for a minimum of three days a week starting on May 1.

.

'Wired' reports that employees sent a petition with 20,000 worker signatures to Amazon's leadership, which was disregarded.

Despite a pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, Amazon critics argue that the company's emissions have only increased.

'Wired' suggests that the latest Amazon walkout could be the largest tech worker protest since the industry began seeing widespread layoffs last fall.

This year alone, the tech industry has laid off over 200,000 workers, which comes after tens of thousands lost their jobs in 2022.

Toby Higbie, a labor historian at UCLA, argues that tech industry morale has bottomed out, with workers seeing layoffs , “as a business strategy rather than something that needs to happen for the good of the product.”