Random AF News Stream/Ian’s Birthday Grift Stream | The Whiskey Capitalist | 5.31.23

Tonight, we have a bunch of random news stories from the past week to discuss, including: Trump proposing ending birthright citizenship if he gets elected, Tara Reade (the woman Joe Biden sexually assaulted) defecting to Russia, Toronto Blue Jays’ Pitcher Anthony Bass apologizing for posting a video in support of the Target/Bud Light boycotts, a Russian Spy Whale (you read that right), oddly phrased articles, seaweed covering Floridian beaches that have flesh eating bacteria, the new Little Mermaid reviews and issues, and more.

We also are celebrating Ian’s birthday here on The Whiskey Capitalist and having some drinks.

Should be a random and awesome stream tonight!!