DAYDARK Movie

DAYDARK Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Giorgio is a Sicilian lawyer who lost his son under mysterious circumstances many years ago.

Now he's an alcoholic, alone, his life is destroyed.

At the dawn of a hot summer day, Giorgio is contacted by a mysterious man who claims to be the kidnapper of his son.

A psychological struggle begins between the two, a struggle that will also drag other innocent people toward the blackest abyss of the human soul.

DAYDARK - IL BUIO DEL GIORNO Italy, 2023 - 90 min.

- Thriller - Italian directed by Fabrizio La Monica produced by Kalama Film and Apocalypsis with Ferdinando Gattuccio, Renato Romano, Marco Balzarotti special make-up by Sergio Stivaletti