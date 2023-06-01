Life for Ruth Movie (1962)

When John Harris's daughter is badly injured in an boating accident, the hospital tells him that she will need an urgent blood transfusion.

Due to his religious beliefs Harris refuses permission, and the child dies.

When the inquest clears Harris of all blame, the doctor in charge of the case tries to get the police to press manslaughter charges against Harris.

Director : Basil Dearden Writers : Janet Green, Janet Green, John McCormick Stars: Michael Craig, Patrick McGoohan, Janet Munro