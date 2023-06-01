Nundead Movie

Nundead Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: HOLY SISTERS UNLEASH UNHOLY HELL IN NUNDEAD.

You've seen them everywhere.

.

.maybe in your own town.

Devout nuns who pledged their lives to charity and Godly deeds.

But what if the DEVIL has nuns??

Evil sisters who worship Satan!!

Nuns who massacre the living and feast on the mutilated corpses of the dead!!

You'll meet them in NUNDEAD.

And NO ONE is safe when Satan's daughters walk the earth!!

What about YOU?

Will you PRAY FOR DEATH when the NUNDEAD find you??

