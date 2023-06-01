NASA holds first public meeting on UFOs

The Director of Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution office presents some recently declassified footage, including information on reporting trends and where specifically UAPs have recently been reported during NASA's first ever public meeting on "unidentified anomalous phenomena” -- more commonly called UFOs.

One example of a still unexplained phenomenon is a flying metallic orb spotted by an MQ-9 drone at an undisclosed location in the Middle East, says Sean Kirkpatrick, replaying a video first shown to Congress last month.